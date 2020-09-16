1/
Jesse Handshoe
1941 - 2020
HUEYSVILLE, Kentucky - Jesse James Handshoe, 79 of Hueysville, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 20, 1941 to the late Wayne and Dawsle (Terry) Handshoe. 

He married Mary Ann Handshoe, she preceded him in death. 

Survivors include, sons, Jonathan (Charlotte) Handshoe, Jamie (Barbara) Handshoe and Joseph (Emily) Handshoe; brothers, Amos (Wilma) Handshoe, Larry Jr. Handshoe, Willie Lee Handshoe, Elmer Handshoe & Lloyd Dean Handshoe; sisters, Bessie Handshoe, Cordellia Handshoe, Tressie Handshoe and Arminta Handshoe; grandchildren, Holly (Taylor Hagenbuch), Bailey, Emma, Hunter, Donathan, Michael, Cameron, Jess and Mason and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is also survived by a special nephew and niece, Troy "Little Man" and Jenna "Baby Girl".

He is preceded in death by, brothers, Leonard Handshoe and Roy (Geraldine) Handshoe; sister, Essie (Will) Handshoe; granddaughter, Alisha Marie Handshoe.

Services will by Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Hindman, Kentucky with Bethel Bolen officiating. Visitation will be from 6-10 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home.  Burial will be at the Will Terry Cemetery, Hueysville, Kentucky. 



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
02:00 PM
Nelson Frazier Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Frazier Funeral Home
125 Parks Branch Rd
Hindman, KY 41822
(606) 785-9808
