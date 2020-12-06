1/1
Jessica Vargo
1983 - 2020
ALBION - Jessica Ann Vargo, age 37, of rural Albion died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Jessica was born March 23, 1983 in Valparaiso, IN to David J. and Brenda "Sue" (Ericson) Vargo. She was a homemaker and the world's best mother.

Jessica is survived by her significant other, Aaron Peterson of Albion, Indiana; parents David J. and Brenda "Sue" Vargo of LaOtto, Indiana; daughter Ava Keen; son Orion Peterson; brother David Mazzeo of Valparaiso, Indiana; sisters Jamie Boling of Niles, Michigan, Jennifer Polly of Churubusco, Indiana, Susan Highlan of Valparaiso, Indiana, Dawn Austin of Portage, Indiana, and Robin Higgins of Valparaiso, Indiana; and several special nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.

Attendance is limited to 25 people at a time under the Governor's current mandate, so you may need to wait outside until space becomes available.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory and social distancing must be followed.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Memorials are to the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition - visit www.fwpbc.org to contribute.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Funeral service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
