Jill Smyth
1957 - 2020
HAMILTON - Jill Marie Smyth, 63, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence, with her family at her side.

Jill was born Aug. 6, 1957, in Saranac, Michigan, the daughter of the late Gordon and Keitha (Rowley) Possehn.

She was a 1975 graduate of Saranac High School.

She married Frank Guy Smyth on Sept. 18, 1987, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2009.

Jill was a CNA, working at the Laurels of DeKalb, as well as several other nursing homes.

She was a member of Christ's Church at Butler.

Surviving are her two daughters, Tonya (Doug) DePew, of Auburn, Indiana, and Tabitha (Mark) Meinen, of Hamilton, Indiana; five grandchildren, Ryan, Tim and Mason DePew, Dackotia Reed and Syerra Meinen; four sisters, her twin, Jan (John) VanWyk, of Rockford, Michigan, LinAnn (Terry) Blaser, of Greenville, Michigan, Kerri Murphy, of Ionia, Michigan, and Ami (Neal) Barkley, of Fenwick, Michigan.

There will be no visitation or services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
