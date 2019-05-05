KIMMELL - Jimmie DeWayne Kiester, age 67, of Kimmell, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his residence.

Born on July 15, 1951, in Wolf Lake, he was the son of Max and Velma (Owen) Kiester.

Jim attended local schools and graduated from West Noble High School with the Class of 1969. On Oct. 3, 1970, Jim was united in marriage to Marsha Nevil.

Survivors include his wife 48 years, Marsha Kiester of Kimmell; children Tiffany Titus of Columbia City, Danielle (Billy) Sitts of Cromwell, and Jayme (Tiffin) Kiester of Noblesville; grandchildren Justin Titus, Madilyn and Janie Sitts, and Kelley, Jobey and Micah Kiester; and siblings Judy (Paul) Geiger and Joyce (Tom) Beezley, both of Churubusco.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna West.

Jim retired from Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, in 2005 with over 33 years of service. He also worked at American Hoist & Derrick, Fort Wayne, Adams & Westlake, Kendallville, Clarence Gaff Heating & Cooling, Roger Lemon Farms, and was an agent, manager and executive director for Farmers Mutual Insurance of Noble County. Jim served on numerous boards: past trustee and Sunday school teacher, 12 years as West Noble School Board member, board president and executive director of Farmers Mutual Insurance, board member of Poplar Company for Home and Farm Insurance, State Nominating Committee for Mutual Insurance Companies Association of Indiana, and State Memorial Committee for Mutual Insurance Companies Association of Indiana. He also enjoyed his pool, go-karts, going to his grandchildren's events, fixing anything, and being an avid reader.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Jimmie will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Stringtown Cemetery, Kimmell, IN.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jimmie may be made to .

Published in KPCNews from May 5 to May 7, 2019