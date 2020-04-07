KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
KENDALLVILLE - Jimmie Lynn Sprunger, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1932, the son of Lynn and Lula (Curley) Sprunger, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

On July 4, 1954, he married Darlene Mehl, and she became "his darling."

Jim was a self-employed Graphic Designer for more than 50 years. He illustrated a text book on Canine Ophthalmology by Dr. Will G. Magrane, that was printed in three different languages, as well as many brochures for various clients. Jim also completed more than 500 illustrations of homes for The Villages in Florida. He always gave God the praise for his art talent and the promise of John 3:16.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Darlene Sprunger; a daughter, Kimberly (John) Wheelock, of Rockwall, Texas; two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren, all of Portland, Oregon; a brother, Orland Sprunger; and one sister, Shirley (Dennis) Hollis, all of Topeka, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brothers, Paul and Timothy.

Jim was laid to rest at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana, on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be directed to the .

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 7, 2020
