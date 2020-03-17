|
KENDALLVILLE - Jo Anne Williams, 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
Jody was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 1950, to Joseph John Nowak and Sarah Belle (Kanouse) Nowak.
She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1969, and married Joseph Gordon Williams on Aug. 22, 1970, in Sturgis, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Jody loved many years of camping at Gordon's Campground and she belonged to the Monday Night Sallies bowling league.
Her survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Williams, and her fiancé, Terry Robinson, both of Avilla; son, Joseph Mark Williams, and his wife, Heather, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Bryson Joseph Mills and Brooke and Kaylie Robinson; brothers, Sonny and Eve Rinehart, of Middlebury and John and Judy Nowak, of Elkhart; and sister, Peg Hull, of White Pigeon, Michigan.
There will be a limited gathering of people at one time on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Due to the concerns about large public social events, the family certainly understands if friends or family elect not to attend.
Funeral services will be private, for immediate family only, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Allen County.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.