COLUMBIA CITY - Joan Baermann, 83, of Columbia City, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Chandler Place, Kendallville.

Born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Joseph A. Westrick and Virginia E. (Mason) Westrick.

Joan graduated Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1953 and received her associate degree from IPFW. On April 23, 1955, she married Carl W. Baermann in Fort Wayne. They resided in Huntertown until moving to Loon Lake in Columbia City in 1997. Joan retired from ITT in 1998 with 21 years of service. Joan was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City, Huntertown Homemakers for 45 years, CRHP, Red Hat Strutters and the Young at Heart Group.

Survivors include her loving children, Jan (Steve) Davis of Huntertown, C. Phillip (Deb) Baermann and Kathy (Jr.) Warner, both of LaOtto, Barbara (Dennis) Campbell of Albion, William Sr. (Kelly) Baermann of North Manchester and Mimi (Ron) Lanning of Butler; one sister-in-law, Joni Westrick; grandchildren, Jeremy, C. Andrew, Matthew, Brandon, Michael, Thomas, William Jr., Jami, Adam, Nicole, Jessi, Karisa, Eric, Jake and Alyssa; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Josetta Salaro, Dennis and Gerald Westrick and Donna Quandt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Baermann; brother, David Westrick; and sister, Marcia Carney.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Joan to be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church Building Fund or National Ataxia Foundation. Visit demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.