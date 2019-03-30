KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
228 N. Main St
Avilla, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
228 N. Main St
Avilla, IN
AVILLA - Joan Bolton, 90, of Avilla, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

She was born on June 27, 1928, to the late David and Ella (Gordon) Stonestreet. In March of 1946, she married Herschel Bolton. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Joan worked for many years in the Activities Department at Sacred Heart Home. In her free time she enjoyed quilting and gardening, and loved to read.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Rex) Ogg of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and grandchildren, Dawn Ogg, Susan (Dr. James) Foote, Andrew (Amy) Sutton, Denise (Chris) Stonebraker, Angela (Chris) Evans, Robin (Joe) Lepper and Lucas Sutton. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Father Daniel Chukwuleta will officiate. Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery, rural Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be directed to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 30, 2019
