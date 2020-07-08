FREMONT - Joan L. Gary, age 83, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, Indiana.

Joan was born on Aug. 14, 1936, in Medford, Massachusetts, to Robert and Eloise (Hornbrook) Finicle.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. Joan married John Dale Gary on Aug. 21, 1954. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2011.

Joan previously had recently lived in Granger, Goshen, and Angola, Indiana, and in her earlier life resided in Lima, Ohio, and Lansing, Michigan.

She formerly worked for Snyder's Culligan and First National Bank of Fremont.

Joan was a former member of Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, a past member of Fremont Moose Lodge, a lifetime member of Sigma Gamma Sorority, and was a former cross country and track coach for many years at Fremont Middle School and High School.

Joan was an avid runner and loved distance running, where she ran many marathons and ultra races. When not running, she enjoyed attending track and cross country meets, and listening to Southern Gospel music.

Survivors include her sons, Chris (Vicky) Gary, of Hammondsport, New York, and Ken (Robin) Gary, of Pine Valley, California; and a granddaughter, Ashley (Sam) Haddadin, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Joan was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eleanor Jowsay; and a daughter-in-law, Jill Allison Gary.

Due to the current circumstances with the pandemic and Joan's wishes, there will be no services at this time. A private, graveside family service will take place at a later date at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Fremont Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 970, Fremont, IN 46737, or to the local food bank that exists in your community.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.