Joan Herron
1952 - 2020
CHURUBUSCO - Joan L. Herron, 68, of Churubusco, passed away on November 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Fort Wayne, on February 26, 1952, to the late George "JR" and Ruth (Walker) Dafforn. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1970.

Joan was married to Reynard Herron, at Waynedale United Methodist Church, on July 10, 1970.

She was a first and foremost a wife and mother. She also worked at Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School for 20 years.

In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing and traveling. She loved to be at the lake all summer.

Joan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Reynard Herron; two children, Keith (Rachelle) Herron and Amy (Joe) Huelsenbeck; her sister, Gayle Doehrman; two brothers, Richard (Marsha) Dafforn and George (Mary) Dafforn; two grandchildren, "The Boys" Ethan and Lucas Hartsock; three step-grandchildren, Samuel, Audrey and Gavin Huelsenbeck.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. It can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3-6 p.m.

Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School or the Churubusco Volunteer Firefighters.

Online notes to the family may be left at www.sheetsandchilds.com.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
