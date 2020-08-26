1/1
Joan Hixson
1944 - 2020
GARRETT - Joan R. (Moran) Hixson, 76, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her home in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born in Garrett on Feb. 21, 1944, to Charles and Anna (Laslea) Moran.

She was a homemaker and had a green thumb when it came to her flowers, which she loved. She enjoyed music and lived for her kids and grandchildren.

Joan married Raymond Hixson on March 14, 1962, in Garrett, and he resides in Garrett.

She is also survived by two sons and two daughters and their spouses, James and Michelle Hixson, of Garrett, Robin Hixson, of Garrett, Beth and Troy Klink, of Kendallville and Robert and Courtney Hixson, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Logan Hixson, Brock Klink, Branson Klink and Barrett Klink; three step-granddaughters, Annelise Carson and her husband, Tim, Stefanie Surfus and her husband, Patrick and Jennifer Cole; three step-great-grandchildren, Lily Surfus, Patrick Surfus Jr., and Issac Carson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Jeri Hixson, of Auburn, Norma and Dave Fry, of Garrett, and Carl and Pat Hixson, of Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Holle; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Brumbaugh and Connie Clark.

Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Phillip Rigdon officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is one hour prior to the service on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in Joan's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
AUG
29
Burial
Cedar Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
