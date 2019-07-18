Joan Keller

CHURUBUSCO - Joan Shanabarger Keller, 81, of Churubusco, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her four children.

She was born in Churubusco on Dec. 15, 1937, to Joseph and Alice (Ardern) McGuire. They are deceased.

She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1955.

Joan married Robert Shanabarger in Churubusco on Aug. 27, 1955. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 1993.

Later she was married to Walter Keller in Churubusco on May 27, 2000. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2005.

She was well-known for her time as a restaurant server during her adult life.

Joan was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church. She was very active in the food ministry, mission and the finance committees.

She was past president of Churubusco Volunteer Fireman's Auxiliary and Indiana Volunteer Firefighter's Assoc. Auxiliary.

Joan is survived by her four children, Renee (Lex) Luther, Brenda (Robert) Sade, R. Bruce (Lorraine) Shanabarger and Nila (Scott) Duffitt; two brothers, James (Jean) McGuire and Robert (Janet) McGuire; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; also several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory "Boog" Shanabarger; two sisters, Mary Geiger and Barbara Pranger; and a son-in-law. Randy Beeks.

Services will take place at Churubusco United Methodist Church on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., with an IVFAA memorial service to be held at 6 p.m.

Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco Volunteer Fire Department.

Online notes can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.