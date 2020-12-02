ALLEN COUNTY - Joan Marlene Kurtz, 88, of rural Allen County, Indiana, passed away at her home, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

She was born in Allen County, on March 17, 1932, to Lawrence and Ruth (Green) Cox. They preceded her in death.

She spent her formative years in Lake Township, graduating from Arcola High School and Indiana Business College.

Marlene was married to Kenneth W. Kurtz at St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake Township, on Sept. 19, 1954.

She was first employed as the secretary for Farm Bureau Insurance Agency, a job she dearly loved. She also enjoyed working for Lincoln Life and Hilger's Farm Market, as they all had a family atmosphere. She was first and foremost a homemaker.

Marlene was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake Township. She had been a Sunday school teacher and also enjoyed sending greeting cards for St. John's.

Marlene had a passion for baking pies and cookies. Her pies especially were beyond comparison.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Kurtz; five children, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Robyn Webb) Kurtz, Cynthia (Mike) Voorhies, Jeffrey (JoNel LeCount) Kurtz, Jon (Tina) Kurtz and Lisa (Carl) Van Allen; 10 grandchildren, Capt. Robert (Artemia) Greener, Doug (Angela) Greener, Dr. Reed (Maca) Kurtz, Madelyn, Logan and Amelia Kurtz, Anna (Luke) Schultheis and Luke and Kevin Van Allen; two step-grandsons, Dr. Jason (Rachel) Voorhies and Justin Voorhies; eight great-grandchildren, Josh, Mia, Dexter, Harrison, Sierra, Jackson, Katie and Kaylei; and her sister, Donna (Dave) Middleton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Miranda Kurtz.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake Township.

Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery in Churubusco.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Lake Township, Arcola Volunteer Fire Department or the American Diabetes Association.

The family would also like to thank nurse Paula of Fresenius Kidney Care and the staff of Eleos Hospice for their care and support.

Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.