KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Marshall Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Joan Ethel Marshall, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.

She moved to Kendallville from Stroh, Indiana, in 2014. Mrs. Marshall was born in Peacehaven, England, on Dec. 31, 1931, to Cecil Edward Harris and Ivy Winifred (Drake) Harris. They preceded her in death.

She married Thomas Henry Marshall on Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in Hayling Island, England, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2007.

In 1964, they moved to the United States from the United Kingdom.

Joan was employed in the past as a bookkeeper with Humana Insurance, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joan attended Bridgeway Evangelical Church in Kendallville.

Her survivors include her daughter, Carolyn and Richard White, of Kendallville; son, Stephen and Tava Marshall, of Orland, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David Harris and Brenda Ashton, of South Hampton, England; four nieces; and three nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Clark.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Pastor Josh Hugget, of Bridgeway Evangelical Church will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange County.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -