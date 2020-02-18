|
KENDALLVILLE - Joan Ethel Marshall, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.
She moved to Kendallville from Stroh, Indiana, in 2014. Mrs. Marshall was born in Peacehaven, England, on Dec. 31, 1931, to Cecil Edward Harris and Ivy Winifred (Drake) Harris. They preceded her in death.
She married Thomas Henry Marshall on Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in Hayling Island, England, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2007.
In 1964, they moved to the United States from the United Kingdom.
Joan was employed in the past as a bookkeeper with Humana Insurance, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Joan attended Bridgeway Evangelical Church in Kendallville.
Her survivors include her daughter, Carolyn and Richard White, of Kendallville; son, Stephen and Tava Marshall, of Orland, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David Harris and Brenda Ashton, of South Hampton, England; four nieces; and three nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Clark.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Josh Hugget, of Bridgeway Evangelical Church will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange County.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.