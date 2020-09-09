FORT WAYNE - Joan D. North, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Reitz.

She married Thomas C. North Sr., on June 14, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Joan retired from Magnavox after 11 years of employment.

She served as president of Steuben County Women's Club for 12 years.

She then went on to become an ordained pastor in 2006. She served as an assistant pastor at Mary Magdalene Chapel in Angola, Indiana.

Joan volunteered for Cameron Home Healthcare and Hospice for 15 years and served as Chaplain at Hospice and Cameron Hospital in Angola.

In her spare time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Tom (Denise) North Jr., Joe (Janice) North, Mary (Pat) Stone, Cindy (Vince) Paris and Lisa (Mark) Kurtz; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Reuille, Walt Reiger, Cindy Wiebke, Marcia Keating, Jim Reiger and John Reitz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas C. North Sr.

A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

