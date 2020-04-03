|
LIGONIER - Joan F. Perrin, 87, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Avalon Village in Ligonier, Indiana.
She was born on March 22, 1933, in to Royse Don and Pauline (Miller) Smith.
On Sept. 15, 1950, she married Bernard C. Perrin, in Goshen, Indiana. They moved to Ligonier in 1984.
He passed away on Aug. 25, 2006.
Joan was a member of Goshen Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and a leader for Blue Birds and Cub Scouts. She also enjoyed making baby quilts for gifts.
She is survived by two sons, David (Terry J.) Perrin, of Manassas, Virginia, and Timothy (Lori) Perrin, of Nappanee; three daughters, Marjorie (Larry) Haynes, Brenda Perrin and Yalanda (Brad) Sanford, all of Ligonier; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Dale Perrin and Paul Michael Perrin; a daughter, Deborah Hughes; a granddaughter, Joan Gresso; four brothers, John R. (June) Smith, Wayne A. (Mary Lou) Smith, Dale Martin (Mary) Smith and William H. (Bonnie) Smith; and a sister, Mary Mae Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the or the .
Since we cannot gather together at this time, the family wishes to encourage everyone to cherish the memories you have shared with Joan over the years, in your own way.
