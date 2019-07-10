LIGONIER - Joan Reidenbach, 80, of Ligonier, passed away surrounded by her family on July 8, 2019.

She was born June 1, 1939, to Jess and Ruby (Frick) Riddle in Kendallville, Indiana.

On Nov. 30, 1958, she married Dick Reidenbach. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1982.

Joan retired from West Noble School Corporation after 31 years of service.

She was a member of Cosperville Baptist Church for many years.

She loved shopping at Macy's and Hobby Lobby, and she loved ice cream.

She is survived by three children, Todd (Elaine) Reidenbach, of Ligonier, Laurie (Joe) Alcala, of Ligonier, and Amy (David) Zub, of Wilmington, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Erica, Amanda, Thomas, Olivia, Kelly, Evan, and Brooke; three step-grandchildren, Johnny, Sonya and Ivette; seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Carl Riddle, of Albion, and Virginia (Foster) Flint, of Fort Meyers, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 24 years, Dick Reidenbach; and three siblings, Rosemary Halsey, Janis Ramer, and James Riddle.

A funeral service will be held in Joan's honor on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, with Celebrant Larry Baker officiating.

Burial will follow at Cosperville Cemetery in Wawaka.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson Foundation, 200 E. 1st St., Suite 800 Miami, Florida, online at www.parkinson.org or The Wawaka Alumni Fund c/o Noble County Community Foundation, 1599 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767, online at cfnoble.org.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.