LAGRANGE - Joan J. White, 83, of LaGrange died Dec. 2, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Mrs. White was born on April 19, 1937 in Nappanee to Maurice J. and Ellen M. (Krull) Newcomer.

Living most of her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a machine operator for 17 years at Syndicate in Middlebury. Joan attended the Emma Church in Topeka.

On May 13, 1979, in LaGrange, IN, she married Richard T. White; he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2016.

Surviving are her two daughters, Doreen (David) Covey of Wolcottville and Connie Campbell of Colon, Michigan; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Dale Stewart; and her siblings, Eugene Newcomer, Max Newcomer, Janet Schlemmer, and Carol Hope.

Private family services will take place with Rev. Gene Hartman officiating.

Burial will take place privately at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E 91st St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
