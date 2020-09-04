Joan Willig

ANGOLA - Joan J. Willig, 96, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born in Fort Wayne, she was the eldest daughter of the late Ferdinand and Louise (Schoenle) Scheffer.

She graduated from Central Catholic High School and from International Business College.

She was an executive secretary at Farnsworth Television & Radio Corp., until her marriage to Leslie Willig in 1948. He died in 2001.

After her five children were grown, she returned to the workforce and was employed by H&R Block in Angola for 20 years, and later was a volunteer for the IRS VITA program. She was also a bookkeeper for Aldrich Builders in Angola for 15 years.

As an active member of St. Anthony's Altar & Rosary Society, she was the treasurer for more than 20 years, retiring in 2010.

She was a member of Psi Iota Xi Alumnae Sorority. Joan enjoyed playing bridge, euchre, and poker with her family and many friends. She lived on Lake James in Angola for 60 years.

She is survived by one son, Larry Willig, of Dallas, Texas; four daughters, Connie Hansen, of Elkhart, Dr. Diana (Mike) Osborne, of Snow Lake, Rosanne (Bob) Johnson, of Lake James and Laura (Tom) Wells, of LaPorte; six grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) Erb, Lindsay (Cory) Ziegler, Brad (Amber) Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Austin and Cameron Wells; and step-grandchild, Matthew (Melissa) Osborne; four great-grandchildren, Preston and Cecilia Erb, Anna and Abigail Ziegler; and step-great grandchildren, Cooper, Sawyer and Madden Osborne. Also surviving are one sister, Eileen Uecker, of Ocean View, Delaware; two brothers, Thomas Scheffer, of Beaver, Ohio, and Paul (Marcia) Scheffer, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Carol Perry-Miller, Barbara Woenker and Mary Ann Fletter; and one brother, James Scheffer.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, with visitation from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Father Bernie Zajdel will be officiating.

Private burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.