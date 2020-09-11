1/1
Joan Wolfe
1946 - 2020
FREMONT - Joan Eileen Wolfe, age 74, of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Claude Harvey and Mildred Adelle (Balch) Phelps. They preceded her in death.

Joan attended high school in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and graduated from Western Michigan University.

She later served as an elementary school math teacher in Hastings, Michigan. She later was a bank teller, and a teacher and caregiver for Wee Creations Pre-school and Daycare at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, and sang in the church choir.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, making blankets, wood carving, reading books and doing puzzles.

She was a strong woman of faith, and loved her family very much.

Joan married Richard Arlen Wolfe on July 6, 1989, in Shelbyville, Michigan.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Wolfe, of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana; her three children, Laura Yoder, of Rockford, Michigan, Kenneth (Alyssa) Wolfe, of Hudson, Indiana, and Kevin (Calista) Wolfe, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Megan, Faith, Madison, Gavin, Harvey James Wolfe and Ellodi Bailli-Jaine Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Remy, Harlow, Cash and Chance; a brother, Ron (Jean) Phelps, of Otsego, Michigan; and her twin sister, Jean (Les) Jones, of Warren, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Jeffrey Teeple will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church.

Burial will follow the services at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 11, 2020.
