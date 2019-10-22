|
LIGONIER - JoAnn E. Gemmill, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home.
She was born on June 22, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Dallas C. and Beulah Mae Herendeen.
She married Robert Selby Gemmill on Feb. 10, 1961.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Selby Gemmill, of Ligonier; a son, Tony (Shelly) Gemmill, of Noblesville; seven grandchildren; and two siblings, Jack Herendeen and Janice McGuire.
She was preceded in death by two children, Todd Gemmill and Teresa Gemmill.
JoAnn was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at Charger House for several years and was a past member of Sparta Church of Christ in Kimmell.
She will be greatly missed.
JoAnn was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, in Noble County, Indiana, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. In keeping with her wishes, no public services were held.
