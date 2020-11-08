AUBURN - Joe E. Crowl, 72, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn

He was born in Auburn, on August 3, 1948, to the late Robert A. & Josephine A. (Chapman) Crowl.

Surviving are a son, Kevin Crowl, Spencerville; a daughter Shanna Eck, Auburn; six grandchildren: Makayla Crowl, Miranda Crowl, Morgan Crowl, Kelsey Eck, Kara Eck, and Katie Eck; three great-grandchildren: Emma Eck, Natalie Lengacher and Quinn Morehead, and a brother, Robert (Susan) Crowl, New Haven. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sue Anne Crowl.

Joe worked as a machinist for Zollner Pistons, Ft. Wayne. He was a former member of the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Bingo player.

Calling will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in White City Cemetery, Spencerville.

Memorials to the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department: PO Box 45, Spencerville, IN 46788.

For the safety of the family and our staff, face masks are required along with social distancing.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.