1/1
Joe Crowl
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Joe E. Crowl, 72, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn

He was born in Auburn, on August 3, 1948, to the late Robert A. & Josephine A. (Chapman) Crowl.

Surviving are a son, Kevin Crowl, Spencerville; a daughter Shanna Eck, Auburn; six grandchildren: Makayla Crowl, Miranda Crowl, Morgan Crowl, Kelsey Eck, Kara Eck, and Katie Eck; three great-grandchildren: Emma Eck, Natalie Lengacher and Quinn Morehead, and a brother, Robert (Susan) Crowl, New Haven. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sue Anne Crowl.

Joe worked as a machinist for Zollner Pistons, Ft. Wayne. He was a former member of the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Bingo player.

Calling will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in White City Cemetery, Spencerville.

Memorials to the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department: PO Box 45, Spencerville, IN 46788.

For the safety of the family and our staff, face masks are required along with social distancing.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
02:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Prayers to the family , Joe was a friend to my husband Gerb , also a classmate
Nan Gerber
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved