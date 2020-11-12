TOPEKA - Joe C. Lehman, 88, of Topeka, passed away on November 10, due to complications of COVID-19.

Joe C. Lehman was born on July 3, 1932, to Albert and Annie (Hochstetler) Lehman, in LaGrange County, Indiana.

He married the love of his life, Kathryn (Yelton) Lehman on June 19, 1955, at Emma Mennonite Church.

He would live the remainder of his life in Emma. He is survived by his three daughters, Laurinda "Laurie" (Steve) Sherck, of Lagrange, Julia (Robert) Rubinstein, of Wolcottville and Beverly (Jerome) Stine, of Bremen; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Ezra) Gingerich, of Honeyville; and brother, Harvey Lehman, of Berlin, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn; parents, sisters, Edna Miller, Katie Miller and Ida Mae Miller; and brothers, Freeman Lehman, Perry Lehman, Daniel Lehman and Albert Lehman Jr.

Joe met his wife of 64 years, Kathryn, while singing and playing guitar in a music group, which performed with the Red Cross at VA hospitals throughout the Chicago land area in the mid-1950s. He continued his love of music and was a part time DJ at WSTR Radio in Sturgis, Michigan, through the mid-1960s, where he hosted a radio program entitled "Gospel in Song".

Joe loved traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife and children, and many fond memories were formed over the years during those trips. He had a smile for everyone and a song, joke or story for every occasion.

In addition to a long career at Schult Homes in Middlebury, in 1980, Joe and Kathryn fulfilled their dreams and opened Lehman's Music and Ice Cream Parlor in Shipshewana. Lehman's Music eventually moved to LaGrange. Joe loved music and gave guitar lessons at their store. In addition to performing repairs and maintenance on guitars and most any musical instrument, Joe also designed and installed sound systems at churches and other venues throughout northern Indiana. Joe and Kathryn continued performing music throughout most of their lives and Joe played guitar with the Emma Town Singers for more than 30 years.

Due to concerns over the current spread of COVID-19, the children and grandchildren will be having a private service with the intention that, once it is safe to do so, they will host a Celebration of Life to honor their father and grandfather with the extended family and community.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Agape Missions and/or Menno Clinic.

