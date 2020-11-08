ALBION-Joseph E. "Joe" Moorhouse, 74, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his family's longtime home in Albion.

He was born on Nov 29, 1945, in Kendallville, to John and Mildred (Cook) Moorhouse. Joe married Jane Forker on Oct 8, 1967, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion.

Joe had many interests and hobbies throughout the years including boating, collecting many things, a volunteer tour guide at the Basilica at Notre Dame, and was a former board member of the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.

He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion and a 46-year member of the Sons of the American Legion. He retired from the Indiana Department of Labor BuSET (OSHA) Division after over 20 years of service. Prior to that, Joe worked as personnel director at Formed Tubes in Albion, an officer for the Albion Police Department, and dedicated 24 years of his life to the Albion Fire Department.

Joe's battle with cancer was recently featured in an article describing his passion for spreading hope for those struggling with the disease. He began handing out medallions with the patron saint of cancer, St. Peregrine. Through his efforts, he handed out over 400 of the medallions. He will be remembered as a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Blessed with the gift of gab, Joe did not know a stranger.

He leaves behind his wife Jane Moorhouse, Albion, daughter, Kimberly (Rodney) Clear, Albion; son, Joseph (Faith) Moorhouse, Jacksonville, Florida; brother, John (Melba) Moorhouse, Albion; grandchildren Travis (April) Clear, Kristin (Nick) Pritz, Gracen Moorhouse, Jonah Moorhouse, and Ava Moorhouse; and great-grandchild, Jace Pritz. Also surviving is a sister in law, Becky Moorhouse of Albion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Moorhouse, mother and stepfather, Mildred and R. Kenneth Bordner; sisters, Anita Peters, and Kathryn (Donald) Merriman; and brother, Edward Moorhouse.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion. Those attending the funeral mass or visitation will be required to wear a facemask covering the nose and mouth. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be directed to the Pediatric Cancer Center at Riley Hospital for Children.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.