ANGOLA - Joe D. Scalzo, 57, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1963, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Frances "Bud" and Dixie (Strater) Scalzo.

He had worked at JAG Mobile Solutions in Howe, Indiana. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Olson in Sturgis, Michigan, for 26 years.

Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved being a father and dearly loved his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Terri Lynn (Miller) Scalzo, of Angola; two daughters, Stacey (Jason) Adkins, of Elkhart and Shelby (Devon) Kemper, of Mongo; two sons, Timothy Joe (Nichole) Scalzo, of Mongo and Steven (Katie) Kemper, of Hamilton; nine grandchildren, Landen Scalzo, DJ Adkins, Tucker Scalzo, Thea Kemper, Henry Kemper, Kaydence Brown, Destiny Adkins, Gage Adkins and Serenity Adkins; his father, Bud Scalzo, of Spooner, Wisconsin; two sisters, Debbie Scalzo, of Wisconsin, and Tammy Scalzo, of Mongo; and a brother, Dwayne "Buck" (Dana) Scalzo, of Mongo.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Tony Scalzo; and his stepmother, Marilyn Scalzo.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Mongo United Methodist Church, 325 S.R. 3, Mongo, with Pastor Jim Bartlett officiating.

Burial will be at Mongo Cemetery.

An open house celebrating Joe's life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church following the committal service.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

