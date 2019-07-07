KPCNews Obituaries
Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
400 East Westminster Avenue
Lake Forest, IL
John Adams


1998 - 2019
John Adams Obituary

LAKE FOREST, ILL. - John (Jack) Ireland Adams, 20, of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away at Clear Lake, Indiana, on June 29, 2019, while wake surfing, one of his favorite activities.

Jack was born in 1998, in Indianapolis, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert H. Adams and Joan I. Adams, and his aunt Debra Adams.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Kristine; brother, Connor; and sister, Lindsay; grandparents, Gary and Suzi Hewitt; aunt, Kelly McCabe (Paul); uncle, Robert Adams (Nancy); and cousins, John and Kate McCabe, Courtney, Kelsey and Mackenzie Adams.

After graduating from Lake Forest High School, Jack attended The College of Charleston, where he pledged the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He cherished his short time with his "brothers".

Jack was passionate about Lacrosse and loved every aspect of the game, particularly the camaraderie he enjoyed with his teammates and coaches. He was named to the Illinois All State Team in 2017.

"Sweet Jack" had an infectious smile, was quick to make friends and was a leader on the field as a coach for The Lake Forest Lacrosse Association.

He was fascinated and curious about many things, including history, music, fishing, wake surfing, snow skiing, cooking and sewing.

Above all, Jack most enjoyed spending time with those he loved and adored at his favorite place, Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster Ave., Lake Forest, Illinois.

Inurnment will be private.

To honor Jack's memory and in lieu of flowers, local donations may be made to Indiana Conservation Officers, 1353 S. Governors, Columbia City, IN 46725 or to Steuben County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 944, Angola, IN 46703. Please note "In memory of Jack Adams" to these organizations.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 7, 2019
