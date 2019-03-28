GARRETT - John A. Baldwin, 71, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Garrett with his family at his side. He had lived in Spencerville for 34 years.

He was born April 7, 1947, in Fort Wayne to Glen V. and Dortha (Myers) Baldwin.

He was a graduate of Leo High School and was a mill worker for 34 years at BF Goodrich in Woodburn until his retirement in 2003.

John loved flowers and growing them and enjoyed decorating for Christmas. His greatest love was his family and spending time with them, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He married Ruth Garrett on Feb. 22, 1966, in his parents' home in Fort Wayne and she survives.

He is also survived by a son and two daughters, Tim W. Baldwin of White Lakes, Michigan, Therisa K. Hilt of Fort Wayne and Terri A. Baldwin of Leo: five grandchildren, Jon Baldwin, Karen Baldwin, Wade Hilt, Bryan Byerley and Shawn Pfefferkorn; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph (Joan) Baldwin of Auburn; two sisters, Judy DeWitt of Fort Wayne and Maryann (Jim) Reynolds of Leo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Baldwin, son-in-law, John "Doc" Hilt; and brother-in-law, Eldon DeWitt.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Calling is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service Friday from 10-11 at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com. Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary