ANGOLA - John R. "Jack" Berger, 90, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his Lake James home.

He was the son of the late John N. Berger and Margaret Lester Berger.

He married Susanna Ellen "Susie" Lemley on June 16, 1962.

John was a graduate of Hillsdale College (B.S. 1950) and a graduate of Harvard Law School (JD 1953).

John practiced law in Steuben County for many years as a member of the law firm of Trennepohl, Berger and Shoup. During his legal career, John was judge of the Steuben Circuit Court and professor of law at Tri-State University.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Surviving are his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Berger; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Valerie Berger; his three stepgrandchildren, Warren, Clay and Eli Travis; and three nieces.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Susanna Ellen "Susie" Berger, on Feb. 28, 2005; his brother, George Berger; and his sister, Margaret "Peggy" McKenzie.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, with Father Bob Showers officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to Steuben County Community Foundation.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 9, 2019
