FLORISSANT, Mo. - John Garry Brand, 67, of Florissant, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 7, 1952, to Jack and Jeanne Brand.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1970, and attended Meramec Community College in St. Louis, Missouri.
After graduating, Garry moved and resided in Florissant, Missouri. He worked for Construction Supply for many years in St. Louis, and later went on to work for Team Quality Services for 16 years at the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri, from 2002 until he retired in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jack and Jeanne Brand.
Surviving Garry are his daughter, Samantha Radtke (Matt), of St. Louis, and their children Killian, Chase and Leighton; his brother, Jackie Brand (Marla Kretz), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister, Nancy Bassett (Craig), of Auburn, Indiana; and niece and nephew, Carly and Jack Bassett, of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are Uncle Joe and Aunt Pat Beile, of St. Louis; cousins, Milton Joseph (Joey) Beile and family of St. Louis, and Jamie Beile and family of St. Louis; his beloved cats, KitKat and Kody; and numerous Brand cousins in Auburn and Waterloo, Indiana, and St. Louis.
Garry loved coming home for the ACD Festival and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. He enjoyed music and concerts, indulging quality time at the casino, and traveling on vacation with his friends. He was an avid fan and so beloved the St. Louis Cardinals and the 2019 Stanley Cup Winners, St. Louis Blues. He also enjoyed Lake James and being at the campground with his brother and friends.
Services will be Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Garry's name to DeKalb County Humane Society.
To leave a condolence go to www.fellerandclark.com.