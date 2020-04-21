|
WATERLOO - John F. Carper, 91, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born on March 26, 1929, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Earl F. and Mary (Weeks) Carper.
John worked for 12½ years at Western Auto in Auburn, Frazier Farm Equipment for 26 years, and 16 years at Ace Hardware in Auburn, before retiring in 2016. He owned and operated Waterloo TV and Repair, from 1953 to 2000.
He served the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years, from 1954 to 1986, and was Secretary of the Department for a number of years. He was former president of the DeKalb Steuben Fire Association.
He married Vada Strong on Nov. 27, 1948, in Auburn, and she passed away on Sept. 27, 2019.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Lynn (Constance "Sue") Carper, of Auburn, Rex Carper, of Butler, Kay Holwager, of Auburn, and Beth Carper, of Payne, Ohio; a sister, Harriett Myers, of Auburn; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Earl Carper; a grandson, Scott Carper; two brothers, Howard Carper and Arthur Carper; and two sisters, Martelle Rhoads and Leone Christlieb.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.