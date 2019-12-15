|
ANGOLA - John D. Currall, 64, of Angola, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation in Auburn.
He as born May 1, 1955, in Fort Wayne to the late John and Gladys (Rogers) Currall.
John was a graduate of Hamilton High School.
He was a veteran of the United States Army where he also took mechanical engineering classes.
John worked for Bohn Aluminum in Butler, retiring after 15 years of service.
Surviving are his wife, Penny (Snyder) Currall of Angola, six children; Jeanne Miller of Iowa, John T. Currall of Kansas, Melissa Keller of Kansas, Joe DeGraw of Fremont, Markus DeGraw of Fremont, and Jimmy Currall of Angola; foster daughter, Danielle Fletcher of Hudson; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Patty McNeil of Michigan; and a brother, David Snyder of Virginia.
There will be no services held.
Memorials may be directed to Penny Currall to help with expenses.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 15, 2019