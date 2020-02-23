|
GARRETT - John A Cutshall, 71 of Garrett died Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born November 19, 1948 in Garrett to Rupert and Mildred (Smith) Cutshall.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
John worked at Parkview Hospital, St. Joe Hospital, International Harvester, Uniroyal Goodrich and Kraft Foods.
He was a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn, Garrett American Legion, Christian Motorcycle Association and served on the Keyser Township Advisory Board.
John married Janet Steele on June 27, 1992 in South Whitley and she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Alena E. Phams and her husband Alexander of Garrett; a sister, Ann Teegardin of Longview, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews spanning three generations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Cutshall and a brother in law, Jack Teegardin.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn with burial to follow in Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Calling is Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Christian Motorcycle Association.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 23, 2020