LIGONIER - After a short but valiant battle with cancer, John F. Emmert, of Ligonier, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 surrounded by his loving family that adored his adventurous, kind and generous spirit.

John was born Jan. 18, 1946 to Arthur F. and Minnie M. Emmert. He married his wife, Maxine J. Heerschop of 53 years on July 31st, 1967. Together they had 3 children, Russell F. Emmert (Jessica), Mindy M. Morgan (Robby) and Jonathan D. Emmert (Kate). John was a proud "Papa" to 10 grandchildren. Mya and Ava Emmert, Ashlyn and Abby Siegel, Brody, Brant and Brock Morgan, Lincoln Penny, and Greyson and Eloise Emmert; and a brother to Pat (Roger) Franke, Fancheon (Herb) Resler, Sandra (Bob) Riegsecker and Willam (Marilyn) Emmert.

John enjoyed traveling with his beloved family, Sunday dinners gathered around the table, and family time spent together on his farm. Those were the moments that John held very near and dear to his heart.

He was a lifelong farmer and a livestock feed salesman for Moorman's/ADM for 50 years. After retiring, he volunteered for many organizations such as Gideon's, International, Lion's Club International, and the Indiana Soybean Association.

John also enjoyed going on mission trips accompanied by his wife with groups such as Cairo's Carpenters and Samaritan's Purse. John was a member of Burr Oak Church in Ligonier, IN where he faithfully served his church as an elder and church board member for many years.

John was a wonderful example of being the hands and feet of Jesus in the way he lovingly served others by meeting whatever needs they might have. He had a very generous and giving spirit and most of all a love for fun and adventure. John enjoyed making people laugh by telling funny, animated stories about his adventures.

A funeral service will be held in John's honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Stone's Hill Community Church, 151 W Stone's Hill Rd, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Dick Carpenter will officiate. Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery in Albion, IN.

Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the church, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club in John's memory.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

