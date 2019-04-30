FORT WAYNE - John Charles Engerman, age 65, formerly of Kendallville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence in Fort Wayne. John was born in Garrett, on Dec. 3, 1953, to the late Ralph Henry and Bernadine Agnes (Kocks) Engerman. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1973 and married Janis Marie Tuffley on Nov. 29, 1975, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville. John was employed in management over the maintenance departments for WireCo, Newman Foundry and The Budd Company. His most recent employment was with Alliance Automation in Van Wert, Ohio. He also owned Maintenance Solutions in Kendallville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved fly fishing and made his own flies. He was a fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and he loved his country. He enjoyed playing pool and played in several pool leagues. John was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. John was on the board of directors of the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending time with them and his hunting buddy, Max, and his special girl, Ruby. Survivors include: wife, Janis Engerman of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sara and Mark Church of Fort Wayne; daughter, Beth and Joel Hampshire of Fishers; daughter, Jill Engerman of Fort Wayne; son, Kevin Engerman of LaOtto; six grandchildren, Ryan Church, Aidan Church, Ava Church, Alexander Hampshire, Eleanor Hampshire and Theodore Hampshire; sister, Mary and Lance Harman of Kendallville; sister, Kathy and Mark Englehart of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece and nephew, Courtney and Jace Englehart; nephew, Travis Tuffley; and brothers-in-law, Charles Tuffley and Ronald Tuffley. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville with Father James Stoyle officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the funeral Mass at the church. Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville. Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.