Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Destiny Family of Faith
corner of Wayne and Riley streets
Kendallville, IN
View Map
John Fracaro Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - John Alan Fracaro, 62, of Kendallville, died Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was born in Joliet, Illinois, on Jan. 31, 1957, to Richard John Fracaro and Carolyn Lee (Owens) Brady. His mother preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Jamie Lynn Fracaro, of Hollywood, Florida; father, Richard Fracaro, of Miami, Florida; sister, Natalie and Johnny Herron, of Fort Wayne; brother, Stephen and Janet Brady, of Pleasant Lake; cousins, Dwight and Courtney Miller, of Avilla, and Trina and Kevin Gadsen, of Kendallville; niece, Sonnie and Eric Lamb, of Fort Wayne; nephew, John Gabriel Herron, of Fort Wayne; and great-nephews; Wyatt, Cooper, Emmett, and Reed.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate John's life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Destiny Family of Faith at the corner of Wayne and Riley streets in Kendallville.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on June 13, 2019
