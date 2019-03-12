LIGONIER - John David Frankfather, age 72, of Knapp Lake, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at home.

He was born April 19, 1947, the son of Paul and Evelyn (Lantz) Frankfather in Fulton County.

John graduated from Cromwell High School in 1966 and served his country honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam and was stationed in Thailand. He was a member of the Indian Village United Methodist Church, a very talented piano player, and loved the outdoors. John enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs. He was employed by Securitas, and for the last 15 years worked at Guardian Industries, now Carlex, in Ligonier.

He is survived by a grandson, Christopher (Hannah Alcala) Wies, of Pierceton; two great-grandchildren, Vincent Alcala and Versi Alcala; a sister, Delcie Morrow of Angola; a niece, Evelyn (Brent) Ackerman of Topeka; and a nephew, Philip Fields of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Jack Frankfather, in 2004.

A funeral service will be held in John's honor on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Rachel Bales-Case will officiate and military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 243 of Ligonier. Burial will take place in Merrriam Christian Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at Yeager Funeral Home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Yeager funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.