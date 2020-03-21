Home

KENDALLVILLE - John T. Fritz, 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John was born May 29, 1944, in Kendallville, a son of the late Ervin and Betty Fritz.

John was a United State Army veteran and a member of the American Legion.

John had worked as the office manager at Levin Scrap yard for many years, and then went to work at Royal Industries.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Jr. Krock, of Avilla; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Fritz, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jack and Susie Fritz, of Anderson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Craig Miller, of Fort Wayne and Jill and Tony Weinbrenner, of Albion; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and former spouse, Doneata Fritz of Auburn.

No service will be held.

Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 21, 2020
