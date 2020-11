OMAHA, Neb. - John Mitchell Glasgow, 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

He was born on June 11, 1944, to John and Janice Glasgow. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Heather (Geoff) Radler and Jeff (Katie) Glasgow; grandchildren Ben, Nate and Theo; and sister, Judy Glasgow.

John was from Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and graduated from Angola High School with the Class of 1962.