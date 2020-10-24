1/1
John Graham
1943 - 2020
FREMONT - John Gary Graham, 77, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home in Fremont.

He was born on March 1, 1943, in Picher, Oklahoma, to Roger and Rene (Lollar) Graham.

He married Elaine N. Gilbert on April 24, 1965.

John was a renowned Western Star Truck salesman.

He was a member of Lake Area Christian Church in Fremont, Indiana.

Surviving are his son, Roger (Carolyn) Graham, of Otsego, Michigan; daughters, Cheryl (Eric) Ruselink, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christina (Jonathan) Cress, of Fremont, Indiana; brothers, Guy (Chris) Graham Melbourne, Florida, and Phil (Inez) Graham, of Joplin, Missouri; and sisters, Dixie (Larry) Neff, of Carl Junction, Missouri, and Mary Graham, of Plano, Texas. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine N. Gilbert on Feb. 20, 2020; and sisters, Sybil Graham, Barbara Sharer and Jan Hill.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Lake Area Christian Church in Fremont, Indiana.

Masks are required as mandated by the Governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
