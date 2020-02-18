Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Grimm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Grimm Obituary

NAPLES, Fla. - John Charles Grimm passed away at his Naples, Florida, home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

John was born on March 29, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana.

John was a graduate of Indiana University Law School and was engaged in the practice of law for 50 years, until his retirement in 2016.

John had an intense love of family, friends, the practice of law, and golf.

John will be missed by his wife, Caroline; his children, Brad (Martha), Jeff (Lisa), Jason (Teri); granddaughter, Ashlee; and great-grandson, Karsyn.

A memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Kensington Golf & Country Club, Naples, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be forwarded to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -