|
|
NAPLES, Fla. - John Charles Grimm passed away at his Naples, Florida, home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
John was born on March 29, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana.
John was a graduate of Indiana University Law School and was engaged in the practice of law for 50 years, until his retirement in 2016.
John had an intense love of family, friends, the practice of law, and golf.
John will be missed by his wife, Caroline; his children, Brad (Martha), Jeff (Lisa), Jason (Teri); granddaughter, Ashlee; and great-grandson, Karsyn.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Kensington Golf & Country Club, Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be forwarded to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020