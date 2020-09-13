BUTLER - John H. Vaughn, 85, known as " Cowboy" to some, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

He was born December 8, 1934 in Congo, KY, to the late Frank and Viola (Phipps) Vaughn. John served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1959. He married Virginia "Ginger" I. Whitbey on August 8, 1968, at the Nazarene Church in Butler, and she preceded him in death on September 1, 1997. John worked for Par-Tee Company in Spencerville for 30 years as a petroleum repairman.

He was a member of the Butler American Legion Post #202.

After retiring, he worked part-time at the Butler American Legion Post #202. John loved flowers, gardening, birds and especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are 2 step-daughters; Nancy Gerbers of Butler and Georgia Dearmond of Ft. Wayne along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers; James C. Vaughn of Grey, KY, and David C. Vaughn of Hicksville, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, one step-son, James "Jim" McKean, two brothers; Donald F. Vaughn and William H. Vaughn and three sisters; Armilda Faye Monhollen, Lavona Mae Bice and Eliza Anna Chin.

Keeping with John's wishes, cremation will follow and a Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date.

Family requests memorials in memory of John H. Vaughn be given to; Make- A- Wish Foundation 6201 Corp. Dr. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278.

