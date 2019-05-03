MONTGOMERY, Michigan - John Scott Hartman, 68, of Montgomery, Michigan, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, after a long fight with cancer.

He was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Angola, to Dr. John J. Hartman II and Miriam Heidman Hartman. He graduated from Cranbrook Academy and then from Tri-State University with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering. John was highly intelligent and hard-working and he had a very successful career in which he contributed to advanced national defense technology, furthered his education in business management through programs at Indiana University and Harvard Business School, and had opportunity to travel to many different parts of the world.

John selflessly devoted his life to supporting and caring for family members and took great pride in the Hartman family farm, founded in 1909. In his later years, he became an avid naturalist and bird watcher and invested his efforts into expanding the family property, planting trees, and restoring large areas of tilled farmland to tallgrass prairie wildlife habitat. With the support and care of his eldest son, Jake, John built a beautiful home overlooking his private lake and enjoyed countless hours of fishing, hiking and bird-watching. During his last years he stood up to cancer, demonstrating amazing mental and emotional strength, and inspired many people with his courage.

Surviving are his children, John Jacob "Jake" Hartman III of Montgomery, Michigan, Byron (Yukiko) Hartman of Palo Alto, California, and Conrad Hartman of Angola; brother, Karl (Karen) Hartman of Snowmass, Colorado; and sister, Jeanne (Michael) Licata of Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anne Ransburg.

Services will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Audubon Society.

You may sign the guest book at weichtfh.com.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.