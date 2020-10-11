John Heller

FORT WAYNE - John W. Heller, 82, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Mr. Heller lived Orland, Indiana, and was born in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Heller was preceded in death by his mother, Ada (Heller) Rouch; his father, William Heller; his stepfather, Norman Rouch; and grandson Casey Sanders.

Surviving are daughters Tracey (Phillip) Sanders and Christine (Chris) Brown and grandchildren Kelly Sanders, Sydney Brown and Sawyer Brown.

Mr. Heller attended Central High School and worked at Rogers Market. He retired from Fisher Brothers Paper Company. He belonged to the Free Masons of Elkhart 101, Goshen Tyian lodge 12 PM and the American Legion Post 423 in Orland.

The memorial service is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the American Legion Post 423 in Orland, Indiana.

Arrangements are by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.