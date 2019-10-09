|
BLOOMINGTON - John R. Herron, 76, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at IU Health, Bloomington.
He was born in Wolf Lake on July 22, 1943, to Paul and Margie (Bherns) Herron. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1961.
John married Margit (Benner) in Churubusco, on Sept. 16, 1967.
He was a member of the Bloomington American Legion. He was an avid woodworker and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He worked as an engineer at Dana and then later retired from Hitachi in 2006, after 15 years of service.
John is survived by two daughters, Heidi Wells and Heather (Andrew) Kintz, both of Fort Wayne; one son, Jon Paul (Daphne) Herron, of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Hannah, Mariah, Max and Seth; three sisters, Rebecca (Luther) Gross, of Churubusco, Victoria (Richard) Snyder, of Wolcottville, and Cynthia Arehart, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Herron.
Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Services will begin at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Rick VanHorn officiating.
Memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.