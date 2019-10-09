KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Herron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Herron


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Herron Obituary

BLOOMINGTON - John R. Herron, 76, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at IU Health, Bloomington.

He was born in Wolf Lake on July 22, 1943, to Paul and Margie (Bherns) Herron. They preceded him in death.

He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1961.

John married Margit (Benner) in Churubusco, on Sept. 16, 1967.

He was a member of the Bloomington American Legion. He was an avid woodworker and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He worked as an engineer at Dana and then later retired from Hitachi in 2006, after 15 years of service.

John is survived by two daughters, Heidi Wells and Heather (Andrew) Kintz, both of Fort Wayne; one son, Jon Paul (Daphne) Herron, of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Hannah, Mariah, Max and Seth; three sisters, Rebecca (Luther) Gross, of Churubusco, Victoria (Richard) Snyder, of Wolcottville, and Cynthia Arehart, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Herron.

Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Services will begin at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Rick VanHorn officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation.

Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now