AUBURN - John C. Hurd, 60, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

He was born May 5, 1960, in Garrett, Indiana, to Charles Hurd Sr., and Dorothy (Geistwite) Hurd. They have both preceded him in death.

Mr. Hurd worked for TRW in Garrett.

Surviving are two brothers, Steve (Sandy) Hurd, of Garrett, and David Hurd, of Garrett; sister, Norma (Darwin) Combs of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by her parents; wife, Sharon Hurd; two sisters, Wanda Myers and Beulah Miller; and two brothers, Charles Hurd Jr., and Ronald Hurd.

There will be no services held.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials may be directed to the Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.

To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.