KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kinder


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kinder Obituary

FORT WAYNE - John Alan Kinder, 51, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on Aug. 11, 1968, in Fort Wayne. He was the youngest son of the late Clarence Kinder and Arlene Kinder, who survives.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and St. Gaspers Catholic Church.

John attended Arc of Lagrange County.

He loved his Coke a Cola, comic books, taking photographs and listening to music.

John is survived by his brother, Dr. Joseph (Melinda) Kinder, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Marianne (Mark) Southwood, of Dacula, Georgia, and Cheryl (Ryan) Bond, of Wolcottville. "John was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews".

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held.

A Memorial Mass will be at a later date when family and friends can gather together.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arc of Lagrange County.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -