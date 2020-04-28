|
FORT WAYNE - John Alan Kinder, 51, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on Aug. 11, 1968, in Fort Wayne. He was the youngest son of the late Clarence Kinder and Arlene Kinder, who survives.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and St. Gaspers Catholic Church.
John attended Arc of Lagrange County.
He loved his Coke a Cola, comic books, taking photographs and listening to music.
John is survived by his brother, Dr. Joseph (Melinda) Kinder, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Marianne (Mark) Southwood, of Dacula, Georgia, and Cheryl (Ryan) Bond, of Wolcottville. "John was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews".
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held.
A Memorial Mass will be at a later date when family and friends can gather together.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arc of Lagrange County.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020