1/
John Kress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kress

FORT WAYNE - John Michael Kress, age 59, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

John was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and Ivy Tech Community College. He worked at Meyer Plastics in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 248 and frequently enjoyed meeting friends at the Eagles as well as Curly's Village Inn.

John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was easy going, kind and had a great sense of humor.

Surviving are his mother Mary Ellen Kress; siblings Maria (Steven) Berg, Susan (Peter Phillips) Kress, James J. Kress, Jr., Nancy Kress and Christopher (Terri) Kress; nieces Jen Berg, Angela Kress Eicholtz, Aubrey Kress Green, Monika Kress; nephews Gabriel Phillips-Kress and family, Jesse Phillips-Kress and family and Nathan Kress, and Cameron Kress.

Preceding him in death are his father James J. Kress, Sr., and sister Judith Ann Kress.

Greatly missed, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, post Covid.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com for the KRESS family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved