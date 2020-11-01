John Kress

FORT WAYNE - John Michael Kress, age 59, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

John was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and Ivy Tech Community College. He worked at Meyer Plastics in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 248 and frequently enjoyed meeting friends at the Eagles as well as Curly's Village Inn.

John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was easy going, kind and had a great sense of humor.

Surviving are his mother Mary Ellen Kress; siblings Maria (Steven) Berg, Susan (Peter Phillips) Kress, James J. Kress, Jr., Nancy Kress and Christopher (Terri) Kress; nieces Jen Berg, Angela Kress Eicholtz, Aubrey Kress Green, Monika Kress; nephews Gabriel Phillips-Kress and family, Jesse Phillips-Kress and family and Nathan Kress, and Cameron Kress.

Preceding him in death are his father James J. Kress, Sr., and sister Judith Ann Kress.

Greatly missed, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, post Covid.

