Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fairview Missionary Church
525 E. C.R. 200N
Angola, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Fairview Missionary Church
John Maloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Maloy


1938 - 2020
John Maloy Obituary

FREMONT - John F. Maloy, born in Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020.

John was born to Louise Elizabeth and Eugene Maloy on Oct. 1, 1938. Both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen E. Maloy; and a stepson, Thomas E. Phelps.

John attended Butler University, where he played baseball. He graduated from Indiana University.

John taught high school English, and was a high school varsity coach for baseball and basketball with the North Side High School in Fort Wayne, before his retirement.

John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie (Parson) Maloy; and three sons, Stephen M. Maloy, Denis B. Maloy (Nancy) and John E. Maloy (Amanda Hentzell); a stepson Greg Phelps (Keely); and a stepdaughter, Kathryn Khandaker (Dan Grube). He has five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine stepgrandchildren.

John was an avid IU basketball and football fan. He also enjoyed gardening, as well as walking his dog, Daisy, at Pokagon State Park.

Viewing will be held at Fairview Missionary Church, located at 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, starting at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service under the direction of Pastor Norm Fuller at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana.

Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be given to Fairview Missionary Church, Steuben County Animal Shelter, or Heartland Hospice Care of Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 16, 2020
