John McCombs

HAMILTON - John V. "Jack" McCombs, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jack was born in Hammond, Indiana, and was raised in Monticello, Indiana.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Indiana University and Indiana Business College.

Jack served in the 890th of the Army Reserve during the Vietnam era.

He was a real estate broker for more than 40 years, most recently with Mike Thomas Associates. As a Realtor, he served as president of the Fort Wayne Area Association of REALTORS/UPSTAR in 1990, and president of the Indiana Association of Realtors in 1998. Awards included REALTOR of the Year from Fort Wayne Area Association of REALTORS/UPSTAR in 1990 and 1998, and the REALTOR of the Year from Indiana Association of REALTORS in 1999, and Indiana Association of REALTORS Distinguished Service Award in 2014. Prior to his death, he was a real estate commissioner for the Indiana Real Estate Commission.

Civic activities included president of the Fort Wayne Neighborhood Partnership for seven years, a member of the NIPSCO Advisory Committee, and he was a current member of the board of directors of Brightpoint in Fort Wayne.

Jack's greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends at his home on Hamilton Lake and working in his garage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McCombs and Doris (Robert) Brown; and his son, John Bradley McCombs.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Pat; his children, Jennifer (Nick) Metzger, Melissa (Chris) Roop, Jessica (Jeff) Diemer and Will Henry; his grandchildren, Trevor (Megan) Roop, Jordan Roop, Cameron Metzger, Lily Metzger, Isabel Diemer, Ryan Metzger and Alex Diemer. Also surviving are his sister, Dianne Guevin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with calling one hour prior to the service.

Calling will also be on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church, Brightpoint, or Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

