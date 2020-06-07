SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - John McElroy passed away from a rare cancer of the brain and lung on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, surrounded by his family.

John was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 13, 1950. He is the son of Donald McElroy and Mary (Dunten) McElroy. He grew up on Lake Gage/Lime Lake and graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1968.

John started his career in the marina industry at the age of 14 at Lake Gage Marina. He went on to become a master marine mechanic and worked at Clear Lake Marina from 1975 to 1991.

In 1991, John joined Four County Vocational Institute, where he started the Marine Mechanics program. During his time at Four County, now Impact Institute, John built an award-winning program and touched many students' lives. After 20 years as an instructor, John retired in June 2011.

John had a strong passion for mentoring others. His influence remains strong today as stories of gratitude continue to be shared. He instilled a training environment of quality work ethic, good attendance, constant learning, and life skills for success.

John grew up an avid water skier. His love of boats kept him near the water his entire life. He had a particular passion for wooden boats and was a skilled craftsman at refinishing them in his spare time. He specifically favored Chris Craft.

John had a strong connection with music. He enjoyed all genres and sharing music with others. John cherished retirement in Florida, with his family and spent his days fishing, boating, and sitting at the beach with Marilyn, his wife, of almost 50 years.

John is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ross McElroy; children, Jonathon McElroy and Autumn (Stephen) McElroy Dowdy; five granddaughters, Haley (Taylor) McElroy Mowry, Hannah McElroy, Madelyn McElroy, Henley Dowdy and Tatumn Dowdy; sister, Kathleen Weihmiller; brother, Michael McElroy; and twin brother, Jeffrey McElroy.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Donald McElroy and Mary Dunten McElroy; and brother, Donald Bruce McElroy.

John's celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Lake Gage Marina barn, located on Lake Gage in Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in John's name to further education or provide specialty tools for students moving straight into the marine industry. The memorial scholarship will be a recurring fund. Donations may be sent to Impact Institute, John McElroy Memorial Scholarship, 1607 Dowling St., Kendallville, Indiana 46755.